BAKER, Patricia Ann



Age 79 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at



Randall Residence, Tipp City. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on August 31, 1941, the daughter of Burl and Ruthie (Crabtree) Mays.



She is survived by her daughters Carla (Dale) Smart and



Cindy Timmer; granddaughters Meagan (Michael) Aispuro,



Sydney (Brad) Ellis and Shelby (Jesse) Davis; great-grandchildren Micah Aispuro, Malachi Aispuro, Avery Ellis, Rylee Ellis and Penelope Davis; siblings Rosemarie Mays, Ruthie Saylor and twins Jerry Ray and Terry Faye; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 57 years Carlos Danny Baker on March 18, 2021; son Carlos Baker; grandson Dustin Smart; son-in-law Jerry Timmer; brothers Donnie and Robert Mays and sisters Mabel Royalty and Violet Hensley.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's memory to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

