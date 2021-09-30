dayton-daily-news logo
BAKER, Sr., Paul

84, of London, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in

London. He was born March 12, 1937, to Ethel (Napier) and Austin Baker. Paul was a

faithful servant of God in many congregations, but recently a member of London Church of the Nazarene.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Georgie, Margaret, Mary, Ruby,

Imogene.

He is survived by his loving wife, Elsie Virginia (Gibson); children, Paul Baker, Mike (Lisa) Baker, Linda Wooddell

(Baker), Kevin (Tami) Baker; brother, Silas (Mary Rose) Baker; sister, Kathy (Steve) Jordan; ten grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

Visitation for Paul will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvary Open Bible Church, 3741 Valley St. in Dayton, with the funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens.

