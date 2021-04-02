BAKER, Robert E. "Bob"



Robert E. "Bob" Baker, 81, of Wake Forest, NC, formerly of



Indian Lake, OH, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021.



Bob was born on March 10, 1940, in Dayton, OH. He



married Kathryn "Kay" Dunlevy on September 17, 1960, in Dayton and she



preceded him in death on April 19, 2008. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Penny Seeger.



Bob is survived by a son, Michael (Connie) Baker of North Carolina; six grandchildren, Sarah Dockum, Tiffany Lyle, Shelly Baker, Cody Seeger, Kyle Seeger, and Michael Baker; many great-grandchildren; and a sister.



Bob worked for the City of Dayton for 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing, watching sports with football



being his favorite and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns.



Visitation will be from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview. Graveside services begin at 1:30 pm, Saturday at Huntsville Cemetery. Due to state COVID-19 pandemic guidelines,



attendees are asked to be symptom free, maintain social distancing and wear a facial covering.



Services are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

