BAKER, Trisha

BAKER (nee Rudd), Trisha



Beloved wife of Doug Baker, loving mother of Abby, Maddie and Charlie, beloved daughter of Kenny and Sheila Rudd and daughter-in-law of Terry and Connie Baker, dear sister of Brian (Kim) Rudd and sister-in-law of Joann (Scott) Fettig and Chris (Chuck) Hayley, granddaughter of "Granny Mick", niece of Adrienne (Aaron) Scherrer, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 8th, at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home, 4619 Delhi Pike, from 5-8 PM. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, February 9th, at St. Dominic Church at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elder or Seton High School.



www.vittstermeranderson.com