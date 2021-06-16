BAKER, William R.



It is with great sadness that the family of William (Bill) Baker announces his passing on June 13th, 2021. Bill passed peacefully at his home in Palm Coast, Florida, following a brief battle with cancer.



Bill was born August 23rd, 1948, in Springfield, Ohio, to Charles (Dan) and Theresa



Baker. Both deceased. He will be sadly missed by his son



William Brett Baker and granddaughter Lydia Baker of Palm Coast, Florida, Kathy Baker of St. Augustine, Florida, brother Dan Baker of Enon, brother Joe Baker of Cincinnati, and sister Lori Baldwin of Enon.



Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends will miss his wit, humor and trivia knowledge. We will all



continue to share "Bill " stories with each other in the coming years. Long time best friends Craig Stockdale and David



Walters will continue to tell the tales, share the memories and miss him like he was their brother as will Cindy Hunter and MaryBeth Pilcher.



Bill graduated from Greenon High School in 1966, served in the U.S. Army, retired as a Springfield City Police officer, was a dispatcher for SPD, Truant officer for Springfield City Schools, then retired again from ABF trucking and then went on to drive for Fed Ex in the last few years part time.



Bill loved the Cincinnati Reds, the Bengals, his friends, his family, euchre and poker, but not necessarily in that order. He was loved by many and will be missed by all that knew him.



A celebration of a life well lived will be held on July 24th, 2021, 2-5 pm at the Enon VFW.

