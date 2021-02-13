BAKHSHI, Shiv Kumar
Age 79, of Washington Twp., (Dayton), formerly of
Columbus, passed away
Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Family will greet friends
Wednesday, February 17, from 3:00 pm-6:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Funeral Services will follow at 6:00 pm at the
funeral home. For those
unable to attend, services will be livestreamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClMhWc17z2ZiDMq6FwWfp9Q at 6:00 pm. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429
https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral