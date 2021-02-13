X

BAKHSHI, Shiv

BAKHSHI, Shiv Kumar

Age 79, of Washington Twp., (Dayton), formerly of

Columbus, passed away

Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Family will greet friends

Wednesday, February 17, from 3:00 pm-6:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Funeral Services will follow at 6:00 pm at the

funeral home. For those

unable to attend, services will be livestreamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClMhWc17z2ZiDMq6FwWfp9Q at 6:00 pm. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit


www.routsong.com


