BALDWIN, Gary J.



69 of Huntsville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, in his home. He was born in Springfield on June 3, 1952, the son of Jean and Goldie June (Toppins) Baldwin. He worked for many years at AGCNA in Bellefontaine, Ohio. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles and was



veteran of the U.S. Army. Survivors include his sister, Pattie Dunn and nephew, Chris Dunn. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Danny. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Richard Johnson officiating. Visitation will be one



hour prior to the service.

