BALDWIN, Marilyn Jean



Age 85, went to be with the Lord on December 16, 2020. She was born to George W. Baldwin and Vera Mauk



Baldwin on December 13, 1935, in Casstown, Ohio.



Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and her 3



siblings Keith (Bud) Baldwin, Jerry Baldwin and Ronnie



Baldwin. Marilyn is survived by her four children: Jeanne Langford (Keith), Joe Newnam (Patricia), Kevin Newnam (Hollie) and John David Hanley (Shelley). Marilyn has eight grandchildren: Amy Jackson, Erin Jackson, Luke Newnam, Ashley Newnam (Mike), Alex Hanley (Katie), Kaitlyn Hanley, Jessica and Erin Langford. She has eight great-grandchildren: Chelsey Hatmaker (Preston), Caleb Newman, Blake Newman, Abbigail Newman, Lily Pratt, Laila Junk, Liza Gonzalez, Elliana Hanley and Charlee Langford. Marilyn is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews and one sister-in-law Donna Baldwin. Marilyn was employed by Public Television Channel 16/14 in Dayton, Ohio, for several years where she served as a Program Director. She relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1986. She was employed by Paddock Pool Company as an Executive Administrative Assistant.



Marilyn enjoyed family gatherings, sewing, reading, card games and sports, particularly baseball. She was an avid softball player well into her forties. She was a very strong, independent woman. She was always there to lend a helping hand when needed. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Well done my good and faithful servant. May you rest in peace. Donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To send a



special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

