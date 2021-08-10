BALL, Virginia D. "Jean"



Age 86 of Newark, OH, passed away August 6, 2021. She was born on December 11, 1934, in Hazard, KY, to the late James and Odessa (Everage) Godsey. In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her



husband, Boyd Ball; daughter, Deborah J. Lindsey; son, Daniel E. Fortney; siblings, Elvira,



Jimmie Dean, Molly, Larry and Glenna.



She is survived by her daughter, Vickie (Gary) Glover; grandchildren, Summer Winegardner, Shawn Lindsey, Todd Richard, Marcus Fortney, Daniel Glover and Joshua Glover; great-grandchildren, Logan Nethers, Caleb Glover and Clayton Glover; step-children,



Cynthia Feaster and Michael E. Fortney; daughter-in-law,



Tracy Fortney; brothers, Bernie, Silas and Gary; sister, Linda and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Family will receive guests from 12:30-1:30 PM on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424) where a funeral



service will begin at 1:30 PM. Interment will follow the service at Willow View Cemetery, Dayton.



If desired, contributions may be sent to Ohio's Hospice, in Jean's memory.



To share a memory of Jean or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

