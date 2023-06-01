Ballard, Alberta



Alberta Ballard "Bert", age 88 of Dayton, reunited with her husband, George M. Ballard on May 27, 2023. She was raised in LaFollette, TN to the late William and Angeline (Bray) Moses. In addition to her husband and parents, Bert was preceded in death by her 6 brothers and 4 sisters.



She is survived by her daughter and her partner, Trudy Gail and Victor; granddaughters, Rachel Zidaroff and Jasmine Amber; great-grandchildren, James Branham, Mackenzie Stager, and Nicholas Stager; great-great-granddaughter, Miss Ava; siblings, Raymond Eugene (Freida) Moses and Martha Goins; and many other dear friends and relatives.



Bert spent time enjoying fun things in life. She could be found playing BINGO, working in her books and hanging out with family and friends. Bert was the life of the party!



Family will receive guests from 9:30-10:30 am on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd. Kettering, OH 45439) where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Bert will be laid to rest next to George at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens, Springboro, OH.

