BALLARD, James

BALLARD, Jr., James L.



James L. Ballard, Jr., was born in Urbana, Ohio, on May 15, 1940, the son of the late James L. Ballard, Sr. and Margaret (Randall) Ballard. Jim was in the first graduating class at



Graham High School in 1958. Shortly after, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he spent the next 10 years, serving in Vietnam on the USS Kitty Hawk. Following his Navy service, he enlisted and retired from the United States Air Force. Throughout the years, Jim was a well-respected organizational leader in the Urbana community. He owned Jim's Suzuki Motorcycle Shop, was a realtor and past treasurer at Market Square Realty, the founder of the Champaign County Habitat for Humanity and founder of ReStore, was involved in Kairos Prison Ministry, enjoyed leading Emmaus ministry work, was a past Lion's Club president for 2 terms, a member of the



Eastern Star and a 50-year member of the Champaign County Masonic Lodge. His faith in his Lord and savior was always first in his life and he was a longtime member of the Concord



United Methodist Church and also attended Renewed Strength Church. Jim passed to his heavenly rewards on



Monday, November 15, 2021. In addition to his parents, Jim was reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife, Barbara Ballard who preceded him in death in 2019 and his sister, Rebecca (Ballard) Master who preceded him in 2020. He is survived by his nieces, Jennifer (Larry) Lutz and Tammi Mustar; his late wife's sons, Mark (Jami) Hackworth, Paul (Lori) Hackworth and Ken (Beth) Hackworth; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great-nieces, 3 great-nephews and 3 great-great-nieces. Viewing will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 12-2p.m. at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will begin at 2p.m. with Pastor Mark Hackworth officiating. Jim will be laid to rest beside his wife at Concord Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests



memorial contributions be made to the Champaign County Habitat for Humanity at 1007 N. Main St., Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting



www.walterfunerals.com