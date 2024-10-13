Balling, Mark



Mark Balling, age 57, from Dayton, OH, died suddenly at the home he shared with his best friend, Mike Rockwell. He was Preceded in death by Neil Wollpert, (stepfather), Joe Balling (father) and Leslie Wollpert, (sister). He is Survived by his mother, Marra Wollpert, Siblings Alyson Wollpert, Bill Wollpert & Emily Sederstrand (Tom), Nieces & nephews: Evie Wollpert, Charlotte, Josie, Owen, AJ, & Nathan Sederstrand, Taja McCown. There will be no services. www.lusainohio.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com