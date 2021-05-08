BALLOU, Richard W.



Richard W. Ballou, age 83, of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. He was born on August 8, 1937, in Somerset, KY, the son of the late Howard and Lucille (nee Baker) Ballou. Richard was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Delco Moraine (Delphi) after many years of service. Richard was an elder at Fairfield Church of Christ. He was married to Janice Ballou, and she preceded him in death in 2009. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Connie Ballou; two children-Brian (Maria) Ballou and Amy Byers; one stepson-Stephen (Jessica) Young; three grandchildren-Alex (Charissa) Ballou, Grant Ballou, and Eric (Claire) Byers. Visitation will be on Monday, May 10, 2021, at THE WEBSTER



FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM, with Pastor David Hargrave officiating. Burial to follow in Dayton Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard's name to Fairfield Church of Christ, 745 Symmes Ave., Fairfield, OH 45014 or www.werfcc.com/give. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required and only 50 people in the building at a time. Mr. Ballou's funeral will be livestreamed at 12:00PM under his obituary on the



