Balog, Barbara

Barbara F. Balog, age 86 of Kettering, passed away on June 6, 2024. She was preceded in death by Louis Balog, parents Wilma and Leonard Wright, brother John Wright, and her grandmother Mary Wertz. Barb is survived by her children: Gregory (Shawna) Balog, Leslie (Kent New) Balog-Reed, Michael Balog and Maureen (Robert) Low; sisters Cathy Wright and Christy (Gerry) Kadera; grandchildren Lewis and Linnley Balog, and Anthony Low; nieces and nephews Caitlin Ward, Tina Oscar, Lisa Mosier, John Wright, Jimmy Wright, Michael Wright, Steve Balog, and Judi Williams; several cousins, including special cousins Sandra Foreman and Dennis Campbell; and dear friends JoAnn Warner, and Arlen and Peggy Bockhorn. Barb graduated from Stivers High School, class of "55 and remained active in planning reunions. She retired from Nationwide Insurance and then worked at Tobias Funeral Home for many years and loved her Tobias family. She often volunteered in her community and loved attending UD basketball games. Those who knew Barb will never forget her. Services will take place at a later date in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



