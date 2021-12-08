BALTES, Mark Edward



Loveland - Mark Edward Baltes. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Osterfeld) Baltes. Loving father of Linda (nee Baltes) Kovreg (John Alexander), Michael Baltes (Linda),



Thomas Baltes (Marsha) and Timothy Baltes (Trisha Dufresne). Proud grandfather of Kelly Grimm (Robert), Christopher Baltes (Shauna), Ashley Baltes, Chelsea Baltes, Kyle Baltes (Emily



Anderson - Baltes), Andrea Wytock (Thomas), Alexa Baltes, Brittany Vennemeyer (Kevin) and Kadie Harness (Nick). Great -grandfather of 17. Dear brother of Marilyn O'Connell (the late James). Retired from Standard Oil of Ohio now known as British Petroleum. Graduated from The Ohio State University and was a diehard Buckeye fan. Actively involved in the Catholic Church and was a philanthropist. Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and had many friends throughout his life. Passed away December 5, 2021, at the age of 92. Family and friends will be received Friday, December 10, from 9-9:30 AM at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249, where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.

