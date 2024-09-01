Baltes, Stephen W. "Steve"



Stephen W. Baltes, age 73 formerly of Kettering, OH, passed away October 1, 2023 at his daughter's residence in Keystone Heights, FL. He was born March 29, 1960 to the late Leonard W. and Helen C. Baltes of Kettering, OH. He was preceded in death by his sister Kathy Olson and neices Crystal and Ellie Olson of Wyoming, MN. He is survived by his wife Pamela and two daughters Stephanie Blair and Me Lisa Folsom and two granddaughters, Ember Blair and Kaylee Folsom, two brothers Kevin and Daniel Baltes and two sisters Karen Henry and Lisa Cox. Steve graduated from Fairmont West High School, Kettering in 1969 and began his career at AT&T formerly known as Ohio Bell Telephone Co. He was a member of the Triumph sports car club, enjoying many events and many memorial miles. AT&T transferred Steve to Jackson Lake, Georgia where he and his wife Pam lived lakeside on a beautiful wooded lot. Favorite pastimes were boating, fishing and hunting. A memorial mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church in Kettering on Tuesday September 10.



Final interment at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave. Dayton, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com