Balzer, Lori Ann Compton



Age 62, of Springfield, OH, passed away September 24, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 30 at 12:00 p.m. in the Conroy Funeral Home, Springfield, OH.



Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

