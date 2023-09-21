Bandura, Katherine



Katherine Johnson Bandura, 98, formerly of Enon and Kettering, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023 in Niceville, Florida. A visitation will be held at Adkins Funeral Home, Enon Ohio on September 23, 2023 at 10:00, followed by services at 11:00. Burial will follow at the Enon Cemetery.



Funeral Home Information

Adkins Funeral Home

7055 DAYTON ROAD

Enon, OH

45323

https://www.adkinsfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral