BANFORD, Dale G.



Dale Gregory Banford, born on May 11, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones. He graduated from Chaminade High School in 1964 and spent his life in the insurance business with United. Dale was the chairman of his class reunions, an avid golfer, and loved by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Elizabeth, his brothers Donald, LaVerne, and Lawrence, his sister Viola, his daughter Michelle, and his grandson Joshua. He is survived by his children Tammy, Scott and his wife Laura, Tricia, and Matthew, along with eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Dale's passions included golfing, spending time with his friends, UD basketball, Ohio State football, and the 1964 Chaminade grads. He enjoyed trivia, drinks with friends, and memories made at the Red Carpet Tavern. His warmth and kindness will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Dale's life will be held on Saturday, March 1, 2025 from Noon to 3 p.m. at the Springboro Eagles, 125 E. Central Ave., Springboro, 45066. Dale will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- DAYTON is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



