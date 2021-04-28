BANKS, Lyda Miriam



80 years old, of Middletown, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her residence. She was born April 6, 1941, to John and Prudie (Gibson) Baker in Middletown, Ohio. She was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God. She was a prayer warrior! Lyda is survived by her son, Roy Banks, Jr; daughter, Ramona Lee (Tom) Puckett; 4 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and sister, Faye Baker. She is preceded in death in 1996 by her husband of 39 years, Roy L. Banks, Sr., also 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Visitation will be Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at



Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Avenue, Middletown, Ohio. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Ray Phillips



officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



