BANKS, Mary Frances



89, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at her home. She was born



August 8, 1932, in Owingsville, Kentucky, to Gertrude (Otis) and Leslie Crouch. Mary was preceded in death by parents; son, Danny VanWinkle; sisters, Juanita, Emmalee; and brother, Jimmy. She is survived by her daughters, Joyce (Robert) Kleinhenz, Carla (Robert) Smith; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Lucille, Ida, Barbara, Cookie; brothers, Kenneth, Stanley,



Melvin. Visitation for Mary will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Rogers Funeral Home in Trotwood, Ohio, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

