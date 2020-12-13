BANKSTON-HOOKER,



Arthur William



On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, Arthur William Bankston-Hooker of Leisure World of Maryland, Silver Spring, Maryland, entered into eternal life. He was long time resident of Dayton, Ohio, until his



marriage in 2011. Devoted and Loving Husband of Maxine Hooker. Father of Arthur



Hooker, Jr. (Marquet) and Armando Love, two stepsons, Jerone Hodges (Kristine) and Aaron Hodges, one stepdaughter, Aisha Robinson (Keene), two adopted sons, Earl White and Tyrone Olverson, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, beloved uncle, Joe Bankston (Peggy), three brother-in laws, one sister-in-law, all of the Dayton, Ohio, and Washington-Metropolitan Area, host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be sent to: Leisure World Lions Club, at 15111 Glade Drive, Apt. 2-E, Silver Spring, MD 20906. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com

