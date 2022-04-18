BANKSTON, Sr., Rev. Jerry L.



Age 77, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born in Dayton on August 8, 1944, to the late Carl Sr. and Ruth Bankston. In addition to his



parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Carl Bankston Jr.; sister, Ruthetta Lee; and daughter-in-law, Lawander Bankston. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Hattie B. Bankston; children, Jerry L. Bankston Jr., Jock Bankston and Jeffrey (Toni) Bankston; daughter-in-law, JaWanna Wilhoite; God-daughter, Monuette; grandchildren, Joshua, Jessica, Lindsey and Jocelynn; honorary granddaughter, Daijah; aunt, Gwen Avery; and many other relatives and friends. Jerry served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 10:30-11am at the Wayman Chapel AME Church, 3317 Hoover Ave, Dayton, OH 45402. The service will follow at 11am. To send the family a special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com