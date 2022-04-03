BARBOUR, Isaiah E.
Age 82, of Dayton, born in Mullens, WV, passed away
Friday, March 25, 2022. He graduated from Conley High School and Sinclair Community College, was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and was
employed at Suckers Packing Company, Dayton Tire &
Rubber, and RTA where he
retired in 2002. He was a
faithful member of Shiloh
Baptist Church, nominated as one of the Top Ten
Afro-American Men and worked as a mentor in the Parity Mentoring Program. Preceded in death by parents, George and Josepha Barbour; stepfather, James F. McCain; sister,
Geraldine Gooden (Meriwether); brothers, George "Bucky" and Robert Barbour, Billy Jack (Elizabeth), James McCain Jr. (Gail); nephew, Robert Foster. He is survived by daughters,
Andrea Dionne Sanders (Samuel), Angela Wilkins (Ricardo); grandchildren, Rylee Wilkins, Jordan and Samuel Sanders;
nieces, Lynne Gooden, Stephanie Gooden-Caldwell (James Tate), Belinda Barbour; best friends, Kenneth and Tish Stubbs. Funeral service 11 am Monday, April 4, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave. Visitation 10-11 am. (Mask
Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral