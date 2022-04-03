BARBOUR, Isaiah E.



Age 82, of Dayton, born in Mullens, WV, passed away



Friday, March 25, 2022. He graduated from Conley High School and Sinclair Community College, was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and was



employed at Suckers Packing Company, Dayton Tire &



Rubber, and RTA where he



retired in 2002. He was a



faithful member of Shiloh



Baptist Church, nominated as one of the Top Ten



Afro-American Men and worked as a mentor in the Parity Mentoring Program. Preceded in death by parents, George and Josepha Barbour; stepfather, James F. McCain; sister,



Geraldine Gooden (Meriwether); brothers, George "Bucky" and Robert Barbour, Billy Jack (Elizabeth), James McCain Jr. (Gail); nephew, Robert Foster. He is survived by daughters,



Andrea Dionne Sanders (Samuel), Angela Wilkins (Ricardo); grandchildren, Rylee Wilkins, Jordan and Samuel Sanders;



nieces, Lynne Gooden, Stephanie Gooden-Caldwell (James Tate), Belinda Barbour; best friends, Kenneth and Tish Stubbs. Funeral service 11 am Monday, April 4, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave. Visitation 10-11 am. (Mask



Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

