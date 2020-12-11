BARCH, Richard D.



RICHARD D. BARCH, 88, of Springfield, passed away in



his daughter's home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was born in Springfield on September 2, 1932, the son of the late Thomas and Minnie (Walls) Barch. Dick retired from Navistar following 30 years of service and in retirement, he worked for Schneider's Florist for 28 years. He was a member of First Christian Church. Dick enjoyed making stained glass artwork, golfing, boating at the Ohio River and Lake Cumberland, bowling, and bicycling. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Jane (Laughlin) Barch; daughter, Mitzi McEnaney; son, Rick (Julie) Barch; sister, Marguerite (Don) Moehn; grandchildren, Lindsay (Nathan) Reep, Kaitlyn McEnaney and Austin (Jennifer) Barch; great-grandchildren, Macie and Elias Reep and Gabriel and Gavin Barch; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, Don (Louise) Barch; granddaughter, Amber McEnaney; and son-in-law, Tom McEnaney. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Dick's funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel with Rev. Dave Augustus presiding. Entombment will be in the Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church Disciples Sunday School class, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield, OH 45502. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



