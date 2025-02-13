Barcinas, Joseph P "Joe From Guam" "Big Daddy" & "GPops"



Joseph P. Barcinas, aka "Joe from Guam" aka "Big Daddy" aka "GPops" passed away on February 5, 2025, at the age of 64. He was born to Joseph T. and Josefina P. Barcinas, on July 28, 1960, in Tamuning, Guam. Always looking for fun and new experiences, Joe left the island life and settled in Dayton Ohio. Here he attended the University of Dayton and completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in History at Wright State University. This is also where, although he may not admit it, met his wonderful wife Mary Ann. Family and friends were always important to Joe, and one of his favorite pastimes was cooking Chamorro food for everyone. Sharing the flavors of his heritage was something he was very proud of. He could always be found with a Diet Dr. Pepper in hand, surrounded by his beloved dogs, and bringing joy to those around him with his quick wit and infectious laughter. His heart and his personality were as big as his smile, and he had a special gift for making people feel welcome, valued, and loved. Joe always had a knack for telling stories-whether it was reminiscing about his childhood, recounting funny moments, or sharing the memories of those he loved, his stories always brought smiles to those who listened. Joe fondly shared memories of one of his good friends, Alfonse J. Niedermeyer III, who tragically lost his life on September 11, 2001, while protecting our country. His friendship and sacrifice held a special place in Joe's heart. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Stephen Barcinas and Thomas Barcinas, his father-in-law Aldo Lijoi, and his cherished dogs Domino and Biondo. He will forever be remembered by his wife of almost 40 years, Mary Ann Barcinas; his daughter, Kristina (Edward) Quintanilla; and his granddaughters, Elesia and Rowen Quintanilla. He also leaves behind his loving sisters Carmen (Anthony) Santos and family, Ryta Barcinas and family, Rose Barcinas and family, Rosanna Barcinas, and Catherine (Jessie) Escalera and family; his mother-in-law, Vittoria Lijoi; his sister-in-law, Gina Lijoi, and her children, Vittoria and Vincent Horne; and his brother-in-law, Bruno (Michelle) Lijoi and family. Please join us in celebrating his wonderful life on Monday, February 17, 2025, at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 5401 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415. Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. In his memory, we invite you to raise a glass-or a can-of Diet Dr. Pepper and share a smile, just as Joe would have wanted.



