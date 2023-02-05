BARD, Judy M.



On Saturday, January 28, Judy M. Bard "Gma Hooter" passed over surrounded by her loved ones. Hooter was 76 years young and the life of the party. Her quick wit and playful personality was loved by all who knew her.



Hooter had many professions in her life. She was a homemaker, bartender, secretary, then car salesman and bar owner to babysitter. She loved cooking and baking for her loved ones and connecting with friends and family online.



To her sons she leaves her sarcastic wit and charismatic personality. To her grandkids and great-grandkids, she leaves her adventurous spirit and everlasting love.



Hooter was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband Lonnie Bard; her sister, Kathy Logan; her brother, Sam Tony Gabbard; and her son, Charles Matthew. She is survived by her sons, Ryan (Cathleen "Gator") Ruf; Tim Ruf; Kelly "Dog"(Kim) Ruf; and Matt (Parady) Ruf all of Springfield, OH; and her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



While the family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit and according to her wishes, there will be no funeral service. The family invites you to please privately celebrate Gma Hooter's memory in your own ways. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to St. Jude Children's Hospital.



The family is being served by Burcham-Tobias Funeral Home, Fairborn. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BurchamTobiasfuneralhome.com.

