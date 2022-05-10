BARE, Mildred



Germain Poplin



Age 90, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Mickey was born October 7, 1931, in Middletown, Ohio, to Bruce Lee Poplin and Minnie (Paulman) Poplin.



Mickey was first a humble and faithful Christian servant but



also a wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, and homemaker. She was a lifelong member of St Peter Lutheran Church, a volunteer at Middletown



Hospital, Red Cross, and Easter Seals. She dreamed up and opened the Agape Free Store at St Peter Lutheran Church as a ministry for her community that has grown and served others around the globe. She worked at Mt. Pleasant Retirement Home as a transportation driver after raising her family and there as a volunteer after she retired at 73 years old.



Survived by her daughter, Vickey Taylor (Charles Guthrie), 3 sons; Mike (Holly), Daron (Natalie), and Kevin (Dori), 12 grandkids; Wendi Smith, Micki Richards, Cory Taylor, Casey Taylor, Michael Bare, Chad Bare, Zach Bare, Alysha Bare,



Alexis Barker, Sierra Barker, Cameron Yee, and Justin Yee, 14 great-grandkids; Brad Fields, Dylan and Jayden Richards, Callie Shackleford, Carson, Macy and Riley Taylor, Ashlee and Addyson Taylor, Sebastian, McKenna and Emery Bare, Mason and Karlie Bare, 1 great-great-grandchild; Xxavier Fields, and many nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by husband Robert Lee Bare, daughter Debra Lee, parents Bruce and Minnie Poplin, mother and



father-in-law Frank and Eleanor Bare, granddaughter Angie Renee Bare, sisters Dorothy and Mary, brothers Paul, Carl,



Harold, Walter, Robert, and niece Sandra Lee Poplin



Visitation will take place Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, 45005, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Funeral Services will follow immediately at 2:00 p.m. Intermit will be at Fairview Cemetery, St. Rt. 503, West Alexander, 45381. The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to Harriett Itkoff, Pam Clark, Margaret Haugewood, Jana Hutchinson, Angie Boggs, and Bella Care Hospice of Cincinnati who took such wonderful care of her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 65, Trenton, OH 45067, or Bella Care Hospice, 4340 Glendale Milford Rd., Suite 140, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.



