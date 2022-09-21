BARGER, Elmer

BARGER, Jr., Elmer



Elmer Barger, Jr., age 81, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Monday September 19, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born in Saul, KY, on October 23, 1940, to the late Lucy and Elmer Barger, Sr. He retired from AK Steel after 32 years of service; and was a member of Germantown First Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Kenneth and Denver Barger; and a sister, Irene Frazier. Elmer is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Kathleen A. "Kathy" (Baker) Barger; his children, Pastor M. Scott (Jeanette) Barger, Jeffrey (Angie) Barger, and Kristen Myers; his grandchildren, Angie (Rob) Merriweather, Toni Hollon, Chelsea (Denis) Flores-Barger, Jenna Adams, Jessica (Chad) Brickel, Zach Myers, and Kayla (Garrett) Blakley; 17 great-grandchildren; his brother, Carlos "Butch" Barger; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at the First Church of God, 760 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday the 24th, with Pastor M. Scott Barger, Pastor Randall Spence, and Pastor Brandon Holbrook officiating. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at



daltonfh.net