BARGER, Herbert Hoover



Herbert Hoover Barger, age 90, loving husband, father, and



"Pap" passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 26 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Maxine Campbell Barger, sisters Lorena Casper and Nina Irvin, sisters-in-law Joyce Morgan and Janet Barger, daughter Cindy



(Donald) Schmidt, sons Keith Barger and Elijah Barger, grandchildren Jacob (Susie) Brashear, Aaron (Lauren) Schmidt, Adam (Megan) Schmidt, Angela (David) Jimenez, great-grandchildren Blake (Hannah) Brashear, Elizabeth Wasiloski, Brooklyn Brashear, Lucas and Noah Jimenez, Elliot "MJ" Schmidt, Rosalyn Schmidt, and



great-great grandson Brady Brashear. He is also survived by his bonus "son" Eugene (Andrea) Smith and sons Joey, Justin and Jordan, many nieces and nephews and family friends and neighbors, GM retirees, and trading buddies at local flea



markets. He was preceded in death by his parents Algan and Elizabeth Barger Noble, his daughter Sandi Kay Brashear, and his brothers Milford, R.K., Arlo, Glenn, Rodney and sister Edith Phillips. Hoover received 5 Bronze stars in the Korean War where he served for 33 months. He worked at the Hamilton GM Fisher Body plant for 35 years and was a proud member of UAW 233. He enjoyed boating and camping, Spring Break trips to Florida, tending to his flowers and washing his cars, spending time with his family, and hitting the flea markets all over SW Ohio. He was the Original "Picker" buying and selling treasures of every description. He knew everyone and never met a stranger. Hoover was a proud Kentuckian and named a Kentucky Colonel. He was a sharp dresser, very dapper! He was married to the love of his life for 63 years and in these later years didn't want her far from his sight. He was generous and giving and particularly enjoyed babies and kids, entertaining them with a joke or song or stick of gum! Visitation will be held at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, OH 45014 from 10:30am-12:30pm on Wednesday, September 29 with Funeral service following at 12:30 pm with Pastor Valerie McCann officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park with full military honors. Guests are asked to please wear a mask and social distance at the



funeral home to protect elderly and vulnerable friends and family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

