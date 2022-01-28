Hamburger icon
BARKALOW, Deborah

BARKALOW, Deborah C.

Deborah C. Barkalow, age 67, of West Carrollton, OH, and

formerly of Farmersville, OH, went home to be with the Lord on, Wednesday, January 26, 2022. She was born in Dayton, OH, on July 27, 1954, to the late Marlene (Moore) and

Arthur Courtney. She retired from General Motors ~ Delphi Division after more than 25 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Michael R. Barkalow; 2 nephews, Jason and Jeremy Courtney; and a sister-in-law, Ava Courtney. Deborah is

survived by 2 daughters, Jennifer (Wayne) Jackson and Kristy (fiance - Steve Gigous) Bannon; 6 grandchildren, Courtney

(Eddie) Lang, Aaron Jackson, Peyton Jackson, Kyle Bannon, Jordan Bannon and Valerie (Russell) Dull; 4 great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Kingston, Killian and Ellie Lang; 3 brothers, Chuck (Robin) Courtney, Doug (Teresa) Courtney, and Tony Courtney; numerous nieces, nephews, and many other loving family and friends. A Visitation will be held 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m., with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Funeral Home Information

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

6900 Weaver Rd

Germantown, OH

45327

http://www.daltonfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

