BARKALOW, Michael Ray



Age 66, of Farmersville, OH, passed away, Monday December 28, 2020. Visitation 2 - 4 p.m., Sunday January 3, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net