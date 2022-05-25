BARKER, Glen



Age 89, of Middletown, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, (exactly one year to date his wife went home to be with the Lord) where he had been a patient for one week. He was born December 20, 1932, in Germantown, Ohio, and lived in the Miami Valley area all his life. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1951. He was inducted in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict on March 13, 1953, and married Patty Dabe July 31, 1953. They would have been married 69 years in July. Glen was honorably discharged on March 12, 1961. He was employed as a machinist at Shartle Brothers (later Black Clawson) in Middletown for 45 years. Glen was a member of The Spring Hill Church of Christ. He helped many people through his donations to the Community Blood Center by



giving 130 units (19 ½ gallons of blood), 9 with platelets and 41 units of plasma. Glen enjoyed wood working, bicycle rides with his family, racing dirt bikes, and had earned a black belt in Taekwondo (Karate). Preceding him in death were his



parents, Tude and Marjorie (Vice) Barker; his loving wife,



Patricia Ann "Patty" (Dabe) Barker; one son, Tim Barker; his brother, David Barker; and sister, Norma Hobbs. He is survived by one son, Larry (Linda) Barker; six grandchildren, Christina Dunn (Bryan Butler), Rachel (Doug) Hayes, Emily Barker



(Patrick Mumford), Amy (John) Morris, Matt (Liz) Barker, and Elizabeth Reffitt; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one sister, Ginny Triplet; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, 45044 followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Robert Stacy, Minister, officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spring Hill Church of Christ, 2021 Brell Drive, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com