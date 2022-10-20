BARKER-HUGHES,



Teresa Yvette



Age 61, born October 10, 1961, to Yvonne "Bonnie" Barker Vance (Darryl), and Eddie Phoenix, died October 10, 2022. Teresa was educated in the Dayton Public School System. She graduated from Fortis College as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked in several nursing homes, most recently, Grafton Oaks. Teresa loved caring for the sick and elderly. She enjoyed shopping with her grandmother, Helen, watching movies, playing cards, and barbecuing ribs for any occasion. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jeffery L. Barker, James "Peewee" Faircloth; stepfather, Tommy Faircloth. She is survived by brothers, Charles Anthony "Tony" Barker, Timothy "Timmy" Faircloth; sister, Tracy Faircloth; nieces, Diamond Faircloth, Tiara Moore; nephew, Michael Faircloth; grandmother, Helen Tann; uncle, Stanley Barker; loving fiancé, Jim Brown; best friend, Sandy Harrison; a host of cousins and friends. Teresa will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Walk-through visitation 10 am-1 pm, Friday, October 21, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 1 pm. (Mask Required).

