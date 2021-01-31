BARKER, James M.



Age 94, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021. James was a devoted father and Christian. He taught Sunday School for over 10 years and was song leader for over 16 years at Fairborn Church of God. He proudly served his country in the Navy and saw action in the Battle of Okinawa. James retired from General Motors. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Barker. He is survived by sons, Dr. James E. Barker and John Barker; daughters, Peggy (Dave) Kish and Patricia (Frank) Dickerson; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Private services have been held. Burial was in Miami Valley Memory Gardens.

