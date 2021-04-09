BARKER, Jerri Robin



A loving daughter, and sister, went home to be with her Lord on April 6, 2021, while surrounded by her family. She was born September 26, 1960, in Phoenix, Arizona. She is the daughter of Jerry and Janet Hamilton of Springfield, Ohio.



Jerri was very kind-hearted and had a great sense of humor. She loved animals, music, and karaoke. For many years Jerri attended the Oakgrove CCCU in Mechanicsburg, Ohio. She is survived by her mother, Janet Hamilton; sisters: Joni (Dick) Wickline, Joy (Steve) Miller, her twin, Jeane (Erwing) Martinez; aunt Jody Zerkle; uncle Jerry Cordell and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jerri was preceded in death by her



father, Jerry Hamilton; grandparents, Frank and Lockie Cordell, James and Mary Hamilton, and nephew Greg Miller.



Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 2-4 PM. at the Lynch Family Funeral Home &



Cremation Service, 124 E. High St., London. Those planning on attending the visitation are respectfully asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A graveside service will be held Monday, April 12, 2021, 11:00 AM, at the Oak Hill Cemetery, London, with the Reverend David Cox officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jerri's memory, to the American Kidney Fund, Inc. 11921



Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852. Online condolences may be sent to



www.lynchfamilyfuneralhome.com