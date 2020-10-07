BARKER, Linda K. Age 71, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on October 5, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. She was born on July 11, 1949, daughter of William and Lorene Rodehaver. She was a graduate of Middletown High School and a member of Moose 501. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Doug. She has 5 children Amy (Eric) Sibcy, James Bowen, Jennifer (Mike) Boles, Lance (Lori) Barker, Chuck (Carrie) Barker; 10 grandchildren, Abby Sibcy, Emma Sibcy, Gracie Boles, Hayden Boles, Callie Bowen, Kenny Bowen, Brick Barker, Brynn Barker, Maddie Barker, Issac Barker, also survived by 2 sisters, Delores Jenkins and Dorothy (Mike) Turner. Preceded in death by 3 brothers, Donald, John and Walter Rodehaver. Linda was a beautiful woman and was loved by all. She adored her family and especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Visitation will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, from 9:00-11:00 am at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Minister Dave Rodehaver officiating. Interment will be at Springhill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



