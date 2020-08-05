X

BARKER, Rick

BARKER, Rick Rick Barker, age 69, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after a long battle with a mitochondrial disease. He was born in Dayton on August 25, 1950. Rick was employed by Delphi/General Motors and retired after 28 years of service. Rick was an avid sports fan, especially Ohio State football. He is survived by his daughters, Renee Barker, Amy Minehart (Barker) and Sara Barker as well as several grandchildren. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In keeping with his giving spirit, memorial donations can be made to United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation at umdf.org.

