BARLAGE, Doris

BARLAGE (Ernst), Doris



Of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away at Traditions of Beavercreek, August 22, 2022. She is preceded in death by husband, Paul Barlage, parents Julius and Bernadine (Wolke) Ernst as well as her nine siblings. Doris is survived by her three children Tony (Cathy) Barlage, Steve (Margaret) Barlage, and Polly ( Larry) Clune; along with 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was retired from M & R Electric and in her free time loved spending time at her family cottage at Lake Loramie. A visitation will take place at Ascension Catholic Church (Kettering, OH), Thursday, August 25, 2022, starting at 9:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery following the services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Doris may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, OH, entrusted with arrangements. To share a special memory of Doris or leave a message for her family, please visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

