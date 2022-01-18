BARNES, Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann Barnes, age 89, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at her residence. Barbara was born September 27, 1932, in OH. to the late Elmer Glen and Dorothy Mable (Edingfield) Pape. She was a member of the Vineyard Community Church and was known as the "Hugger". She enjoyed camping, coloring and animal. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Barnes in 2000; her son, Paul Barnes Jr., her granddaughter, Paula Barnes, her great-grandson, Larry Paul, and her sister, Mary Ellen Brigner. She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Snell McIntyre, Teresa (Brian) Burns; five grandchildren, Erik (Amanda) Snell, Angela (Doug) Pyles, Sean (Angela) Burns, Kyle (Ashleigh) Burns, Barbara



Barnes-Smith; and sixteen great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Karen Barnes. Funeral Services are 1pm Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH, with Pastor Chuck Wolfinbarger officiating. A Graveside service will be Thursday at 3pm at the Hillsboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Care of Dayton.



