Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

BARNES, BARBARA

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BARNES, Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann Barnes, age 89, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at her residence. Barbara was born September 27, 1932, in OH. to the late Elmer Glen and Dorothy Mable (Edingfield) Pape. She was a member of the Vineyard Community Church and was known as the "Hugger". She enjoyed camping, coloring and animal. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Barnes in 2000; her son, Paul Barnes Jr., her granddaughter, Paula Barnes, her great-grandson, Larry Paul, and her sister, Mary Ellen Brigner. She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Snell McIntyre, Teresa (Brian) Burns; five grandchildren, Erik (Amanda) Snell, Angela (Doug) Pyles, Sean (Angela) Burns, Kyle (Ashleigh) Burns, Barbara

Barnes-Smith; and sixteen great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Karen Barnes. Funeral Services are 1pm Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH, with Pastor Chuck Wolfinbarger officiating. A Graveside service will be Thursday at 3pm at the Hillsboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Care of Dayton.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

1357 E 2nd St

Franklin, OH

45005

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ENOCHS, CHRISTOPHER
2
JENKS, MARIANNA
3
HOFFMAN, DEANNA
4
GROUP, ROY
5
PARKE, BRENT
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top