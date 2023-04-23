Barnes, John Wyatt



BARNES, John W. -age 83 of Dayton, OH - Green Beret,



financial mastermind, and



beloved family man peacefully passed away March 26, 2023.



John was preceded in death by the love of his life, Peggy. For 44 years they traveled the world, hosted elaborate dinner parties, skied, sailed, and dined in some of the world's most spectacular restaurants. From 1985 to 1991, they lived part-time on a sailboat in the Caribbean exploring the oceans and befriending the locals. They spent many years at their Echo Lake property which served as an oasis for their 11 grandchildren to swim, canoe, launch fireworks, hunt



crawdads, chase peacocks, and drive the mule overloaded with cousins.



John was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Ethel (née Swanson) and James Barnes. John was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, James Barnes and Ann Milthaler. John attended Chaminade Julienne High School and earned his Business Management degree at the University of Dayton. Shortly thereafter, John joined the US Army as an officer, was tapped for Special Forces and quickly promoted to Green Beret Captain. While serving in Germany, he became an expert skier, a passion that continued throughout his life.



John began his career in the financial industry with Hayden Stone (now Morgan Stanley) in 1968. Over the next 53 years, he provided investment guidance to his clients, always prioritizing his clients' interests. John was given the title of Senior VP  the first for any of the firm's advisors at the time. He was a member of the top performing "Chairman's Club" for decades. John was a speaker on the QE 2 several times and spoke with the likes of President Ford.



John appreciated the finer things in life such as Oreos and chocolate milk each morning for breakfast. He accumulated an impressive knife and gun collection, built an



industrial-grade tool shop, and taught his young great-granddaughter to reject baby purees for steak and risotto. John will forever be remembered as brave, ingenious, capable, strong, and generous.



John is survived by his children Tamara (Greg) Taussig,



Michelle (Stuart) Illian, Laurie (Scott) West, Kevin (Karen)



Atkins; grandchildren Derek Illian, Courtney Klontz (Josh), Jake and Kyle Taussig, Scott (Shannon), Jonathan and Alex West, Brandon and Jake Atkins, Tyler Jackson, Courtney (Ben) Miller; and great-granddaughters Astrid Klontz and Lucy Miller.



A Graveside Service with Army Honors will begin at 12pm on Saturday, April 29th at Miami Cemetery, Waynesville, Ohio.



Care entrusted to Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home.



Condolences, fond memories, and photos may be shared at www.DaytonFunerals.com



