BARNES, LaHoma M.



LaHoma M. Barnes, 53, of Hillard, passed away on September 29th, 2021. She was born on July 29, 1968, in San Francisco, California, the daughter of Charles and Ella (Williams) Barnes. She was a graduated of Shawnee High School, class of 1986, and a longtime employee of Honda of America and later YNA. She never met a stranger and was known as a great storyteller. LaHoma loved trucking, spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and her affiliation with Gamma Phi Delta Sorority – Alpha Nu Chapter. One of her hobbies was barefoot gardening, she enjoyed the beauty of nature and getting dirty. With all that being stated, she was a DIVA! LaHoma is survived by her mother, Ella, daughter, and son-in-law, Ashten and Jared Houseman, sister, LaRae Barnes, three grandchildren: Desmond, Gabriella, and Carter Houseman; her fiancé Darryl Estelle, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, and brother-in-law, Douglas Merkle. A memorial celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, October 10th at 3:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON and RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Online expressions of sympathy and view her memorial video at www.littletonandrue.com.



