BARNES, Wilma Pearl



Wilma Pearl Barnes, age 84, of Centerville (former long-time Beavercreek resident), peacefully passed away Saturday,



December 5, 2020. She was born April 2, 1936, in Trotwood, Ohio, the daughter of Jesse and Burnice Urmey. Wilma graduated from



Madison High School in 1954. She married the love of her life, Raymond Barnes, on October 30, 1954. Wilma retired from the University of Dayton



Research Institute where she worked as a secretary for the



Applied Physics group. She also worked for Sinclair College, Booze Allen, and Mike Witt Insurance agency. Wilma enjoyed vacationing at Hueston Woods State Park when her family was younger, traveling to Nashville for the Fan Fair Country Music Festival, and relaxing at Myrtle Beach. She also enjoyed attending Signature Sound, Greater Vision and Booth Brother concerts with her neighbor. Wilma also enjoyed a special group of friends who called themselves the Wrinkle Butts. They enjoyed monthly dinner outings and great friendships. Wilma is survived by her children, Lisa (George) Demeter & Robert (Sue Ahrmann) Barnes; grandson, her beloved Seth



Demeter, and stepgranddaughter, Mandy Roberts; sisters, Wanda Urmey-Stine & Sharon (Don) Stauffer; special friend, Tami Herman; and many other loving family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Barnes; her son, Donald Barnes; her parents; and siblings, Ardyth (Jack) McDonald, Betty (Richard) Driver, Gene (Lois) Urmey; and brother-in-law, Darwin Stine. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in Wilma's honor. The address is 644 Linn Street, Suite 304,



Cincinnati, OH 45203. The family would like to thank the



warrior nurses and caregivers at Social Row Transitional Care center for keeping their patients COVID free and enhancing their quality of life while entrusted in their care. Visitation will be December 11, 2020, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Trissel Cemetery. The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask



mandate and requires that face masks be worn in all public places. To share a memory of Wilma or leave her family a



special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

