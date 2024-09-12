Barnett, Bill



of Sarasota, Florida, formerly from Lebanon, Ohio, died on September 4, 2024. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia and after several moves during his early years, his family settled in Dayton, Ohio, where Bill spent his developing years. He graduated from Chaminade High School and got his bachelor's degree at the University of Dayton. On August 2, 1952, he married Joan Lee Himes and they remained happily married until her passing in 2018. He is survived by his children, Dr Robert Barnett (Pam) of Defiance, Ohio, Sue Haag (Larry) of Sarasota, Florida, and Patti Smith (Jim) of Middletown, Ohio. Bill also leaves behind his beloved seven grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Bill deeply loved his family and remained faithfully devoted to them until his passing. After graduation from the University of Dayton, Bill was employed by the (then) Dayton Rubber Company. Later, when that company was sold to Firestone, he remained with the industrial products portion of the company, which was reorganized under the name Dayco Corporation. Including transfers to Chicago and Detroit, Bill completed 39 years with the company at their Miamisburg, Ohio offices. He always spoke glowingly of the people with whom he worked. He continued to hold them in high esteem and took great pains to remain in contact with as many of them as possible over the ensuing years. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, Dayton, Ohio on Monday, September 16, from 4 to 7 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at Church of the Incarnation Catholic Church in Centerville, Ohio on Tuesday, September 17, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to be directed to Tidewell Hospice, 5957 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com