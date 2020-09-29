X

BARNETT, Coy

BARNETT, Coy A. Age 90, of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home following an extended illness. He was the last of his generation, being preceded in death by brothers, Doyle, Guy, Omer, Carl & Roy and by sisters, May Johnson, Edith Austin & Minnie Kinsman and he was also preceded by a grandson Zachary Barnett. He was a US Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, a life member of VFW Post 3288, he retired from GM, Inland in Vandalia and he was very active in Freemasonry, being a member of Brookville Lodge, Scottish Rite, Antioch Temple and the Legion of Honor. He was also a member of the Phillipsburg Flying Club. Coy is survived by his wife of 66 years, Audrey; daughter, Connie Jackson; son, Brad Barnett; grandchildren, Heather, Jake & Michael & 2 great-grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives and friends. Graveside services with Marine Corps honors were held Mon. Sep. 28 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr. Dayton, OH 45458. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com

