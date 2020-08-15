BARNETT, Deborah Deborah Ann Greathouse Barnett, was born December 12, 1949. She departed this life on Friday, July 10, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Ida Mae Greathouse; sisters, Brewtricia Lowe, Mary Louise Greathouse; brother, Dwight Greathouse; son, Lester Booker; daughter, Debra Booker and grandsons, DeShawn Buford and Sonny Harper; niece, Juanita Lowe; nephews, Travis and Tony Greathouse. Deborah is survived by her husband, Audray Barnett; sister, Dorothy Greathouse; five daughters, Lakeisha Booker, Joyce Smith, Toni Phillips, Miracle Layne, Anjel Kelley; son, Lewis Dixon. 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Deborah loved Bingo and playing cards. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed.

