BARNETT, Joe

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689199-01_0_0000689199-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689199-01_0_0000689199-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BARNETT, Jr., Joe H.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 90, of Brookville, passed from this life on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Beehive Homes <br/><br/>of Springboro, following an <br/><br/>extended illness. He was <br/><br/>preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Margaret Barnett, by his parents, Bertha and Joe Barnett Sr., by his son, Joe <br/><br/>Barnett, III and by siblings, <br/><br/>Cecil Barnett and Wanda Snodgrass. He dearly loved his family, he enjoyed piloting small planes and at age 70, Joe took up snow skiing, and he really enjoying skiing with his grandkids. He is survived by daughters, Deborah (Joe) Hardy, Linda (Kevin) Larkin and <br/><br/>Kathryn (Stephen) Gibson; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Theda Blackwell and numerous other relatives and friends. At Joe's request, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family <br/><br/>requests gifts be sent to Wellspring Community Church, 4466 Bauer Rd., Hudsonville, MI 49426. In the memo line, please <br/><br/>indicate it is for the Adoption Care Fund or donate <br/><br/>via website at https://www.wellspringcc.org/adoptionfund. <br/><br/>Arrangements are in care of the </font><font size="2" color="#000000">GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE.</font><font size="2" color="#000000"> E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.</font><br/>