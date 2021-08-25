BARNETT, Judith

BARNETT (Dodds),



Judith Anne



Judith Anne (Dodds) Barnett, 81, died on 22 August 2021, at Bethany Village, Centerville, Ohio. She was the loving wife of Francis Victor (Vic) Barnett for 57 years. She was preceded in death by her parents James Milton and Velda Lucille (Parcel) Dodds of Wellmon, Iowa, her brother James Michael Dodds and her son, Timothy James Barnett. Judy was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on 19 Aug 1940, and lived in Ruston, Louisiana. She is survived by her husband, Vic, daughter Amy Elizabeth (Barnett) Taylor, son-in-law Donald James Taylor, of Beavercreek, Ohio, granddaughters Elaina Rachel Taylor, and Scarlett Elizabeth Taylor; daughter-in-law Diane Griffin Barnett of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and granddaughters, Lily Grace Barnett, Carolina Sage Barnett, and nieces Laura Ann Dodds and Elizabeth Brooke (Dodds) Smith, her husband Allen Smith with nephew Peyton Smith and niece Saylor Smith of Ruston, Louisiana.



Judy graduated from Ruston High School, Ruston, Louisiana, in 1958, attended Louisiana Tech University graduating with honors in 1962 in Home Economics. She was the President of the Kappa Delta Sorority. After graduating she flew for Delta Airlines before marrying Vic on 22 August 1964. Together they served in the United States Air Force for 26 years moving all over the world before settling in Beavercreek, Ohio. Judy was twice the President of the Investment Club for the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Wives Club. She worked at the Beavercreek Library for many years as she always loved reading a great book. She and Vic had the opportunity to travel all over the world. She was a faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and especially enjoyed greeting people.



Services are undecided at this point. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hospice of Dayton.

