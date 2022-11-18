BARNETT, Randall Scott



55 of Springfield passed away November 16, 2022, in Fox Run Senior Living. He was born in Huntington, WV, on January 24, 1967, the son of David L. and Sandra K. Barnett. Randy proudly served his country in the US Air Force and OANG 178th Fighter Wing for 26 years. He was the co-owner of the Barnett and Sons Flagpole Services. Randy was a member of Eastern Star Lodge #55 F&AM and the Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. He also was a Crimson Tide Alabama fan and avid outdoorsman. He was preceded in death by his mother Sandra K. Barnett, and sisters Kimberly Dawn Barnett and Kristi Dawn Barnett. Survivors include his father David L. Barnett; wife of 35 years Sandra Barnett; sons Joe (Briana) Barnett and Joshua (Morgan) Barnett; sister Stacey Barnett; grandchildren Makaylin, Levi, Willow, Cooper, and Parker Barnett, Alexis, Karen, and Kyle Kinder; his in-laws Wayne (Edie) Natalie and Kimberly (Kenney) Reynolds; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice of Dayton and Columbus as well as these special care givers that took care of him over the past three years Roxanne Blessing, Martina Miller, and Lyndsey Cooper. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Randy will be Saturday at 10:00AM in the Memorial Home with Pastor Bob Wilson officiating. Burial with honors will take place in Enon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



