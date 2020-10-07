BARNHART, Frances 92, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Frances was born December 29, 1927, in Medway, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph & Mabel Grimm. She is survived by three sons, James & Nancy Barnhart, Richard & Robyn Barnhart & David Barnhart; grandchildren, Matt (Sharil) Barnhart, Robert (Amy) Barnhart, Julia Williams, David (Kim) Barnhart; great-grandchildren, Luke, Kayla, Colin, Kenna, Clayton, Ryder, Hanna, Landon; brother-in-law Brig. Gen. Retired, Don & Grace Barnhart. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Roy Kenneth Barnhart; daughter in law Diane Barnhart & brother William & Doris Grimm. Due to COVID-19 private services will be held. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens next to her husband. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.
