X

BARNHART, Frances

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BARNHART, Frances 92, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Frances was born December 29, 1927, in Medway, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph & Mabel Grimm. She is survived by three sons, James & Nancy Barnhart, Richard & Robyn Barnhart & David Barnhart; grandchildren, Matt (Sharil) Barnhart, Robert (Amy) Barnhart, Julia Williams, David (Kim) Barnhart; great-grandchildren, Luke, Kayla, Colin, Kenna, Clayton, Ryder, Hanna, Landon; brother-in-law Brig. Gen. Retired, Don & Grace Barnhart. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Roy Kenneth Barnhart; daughter in law Diane Barnhart & brother William & Doris Grimm. Due to COVID-19 private services will be held. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens next to her husband. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 West Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.